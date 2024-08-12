CORNWALL’s Library Service has received glowing praise from communities across the Duchy.
Each year Cornwall Council carries out a survey asking library users what they like about the service and if there is anything that could be improved.
More than 3,600 people took part in this year’s survey, with a staggering 98 per cent of respondents saying they were ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with the service.
Library users praised the staff as well as the resources available. Here are a few reasons why people love their local library:
- As well as books, library users love the free digital resources. eBooks, e-audiobooks, and e-newspapers and magazines are hugely popular. More than a one-million of these were downloaded through Cornwall Libraries last year.
- Libraries are highly valued community spaces. Groups of all ages are creating friendships in libraries across Cornwall every day.
- Cornwall borrowers love not having to worry about overdue charges. Cornwall was among the first English library authorities to get rid of late fees in 2022.
- Many described staff in their local library as being like honorary family members.
In recent years, more and more people have been signing up to libraries across Cornwall. Book borrowing is up compared to five years ago, and library membership is growing faster than at any time in the past 10 years.
Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “We know Cornwall’s libraries are amazing and it’s lovely to hear how much they mean to the people that use them. The staff do an exceptional job and should feel really proud.
“Cornwall’s libraries are a clear example of how devolution can help protect and improve local services for local communities. We are proud to work with our partners to deliver this fantastic service which really does offer something for everyone.”
One mother who completed the survey said: “The library has provided my family with a warm and welcoming place to shelter when the weather is terrible and we can’t afford to go anywhere else.
“We had no extended family down here so the library provided a link to the community and fostered a lifelong love of reading for my children. The library has had a huge impact on my wellbeing and ability to be a good mum. Thank you.”
Cornwall has 27 libraries, and a mobile library service. Twenty-three libraries have been devolved to town and parish councils, a community group and a social enterprise. Cornwall Council has retained four libraries, as well as the mobile library.
The council provides books, IT services and online resources to all libraries across the Duchy through the Cornwall Library Service. Library membership is free for anyone who lives, works or studies in Cornwall and Devon.