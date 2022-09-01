Cornish language exam success
No less than 89 people have successfully passed the Cornish language exams set by Kesva an Taves Kernewek, the Cornish Language Board, in the current year.
Results just published point to a very successful year and a continuing rise in interest in the Cornish language. These students represent part of a much larger number of people learning at all levels.
“It is great to see so many people learning and enjoying our language and becoming speakers of Cornish,” said Maureen Pierce, secretary of Kesva an Taves Kernewek.
Classes re-start in September and anyone inspired to start their journey to speaking Cornish, or simply wanting to learn a little bit can find details of classes for 2022-23, both in-person and online on www.gocornish.org
