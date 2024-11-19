AN EXHIBITION inspired by Cornwall and its crafts has raised more than £1,200 for charity.
The show at Stoke Climsland Village Hall was devised and staged by friends Chrys Bundy, Julie McIntosh and Joanna Pescod.
With descriptions and examples of traditional craftsmanship such as knitting for fishermen’s sweaters, the exhibition also featured information on Cornwall’s social history.
While Chrys is skilled in knitting and needlework, Julie is a fine artist, and Joanna makes ceramics.
“Together we paint silk scarves, create bags, make felt, needle felt and have had a go at other crafts with varying success!” says Chrys. “We meet once a week and have had many outings to find the inspiration and information to present publicly. This is the fourth exhibition we have put on with much support from our spouses and families.”
Chrys explains why the RNLI and Cornwall Air Ambulance were chosen as beneficiaries from the event.
“Despite both these charities being involved in making the difference between life and death for many in Cornwall, neither receive any direct funding from Government, and rely on charitable donations.
“We are always very grateful to our friends and fellow residents in the village who support our exhibitions with such generosity.”