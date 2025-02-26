AN ambitious young chef from Cornwall has his sights set on the ultimate prize in British cuisine — the much-heralded Roux Scholarship.
Often described as the industry’s “holy grail” — the prestigious competition, now in its 41st year, has launched the careers of some of the UK’s most celebrated chefs.
Now, Charlie D’Lima is determined to join their ranks, adding his own name to a stellar list of former winners, many of whom now run their own restaurants and earn Michelin stars.
The 25-year-old, who works under Dan Cox at Crocadon Farm at St Mellion, near Saltash, is one of 18 chefs who will take part in the regional finals for the Roux Scholarship 2025.
All 18 chefs were selected from their written recipes that had to use two gurnard fish, mussels, dulse seaweed and parsnips. These were then submitted anonymously to the judges who took part in the judging day held at The Waterside Inn earlier this month.
Charlie’s recipe clearly impressed and now — for the second time in his career — he will battle it out in one of two finals, which are to be staged on Thursday, March 6, at University College in Birmingham and University of West London in Ealing.
“Being involved last year, it was all new to me,” said Charlie. “It was an amazing learning experience and one which has certainly helped me develop as a chef. This year, I kind of know more of what to expect, how to do things, but I’ll still get nervous on the day.
“It’s a huge opportunity for me. Just getting to this stage is a massive honour, but if I could go that extra step, it would mean so much more. The Roux family are renowned throughout the world for their cookery and with Dan being a scholar himself in 2008, he’s been super helpful in showing me the detail of why you do everything.”
Having studied at the University of Derby, Charlie’s career saw him initially work at the No.6 restaurant in Padstow, as well as Petrus in London, before he settled at Crocadon Farm almost two years ago.
He admits being able to work within Cornwall, a county which is packed full of wholesome local produce, is a daily joy for him.
“Initially why I loved coming down here was the abundance of sea food and all the flavours you get that come from out of the sea,” he added. “But then, having lived here for a while, you realise that you have so much more than the seaside. You have all of the countryside as well.
“Working here at Crocadon, you have the sheep and the lambs that we have, just all of the meat from Cornwall is so good, it's so much more than what I first envisaged. Having that chance to go out and get your own ingredients, whether it's snorkelling or foraging on the coastline, you just have it all.”
For the Birmingham final, Charlie will cook for Michel Roux Jr, Sat Bains, Simon Hulstone and Rachel Humphrey.