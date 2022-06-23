Consultation to improve safety along A38 begins

NATIONAL Highways has launched a public consultation for people to have their say on a potential programme of measures to improve safety along the A38 in South East Cornwall.

The A38 Trerulefoot to Carkeel Safety Package is one of a number schemes in the pipeline for development across the country for consideration by the Government for its third Road Investment Strategy (RIS3) from 2025.

Following engagement with South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray, Cornwall Council, parish councils, organisations and businesses over the last year, public feedback is being sought between now and Friday, July 22, to help finalise the package of works towards potential construction.

The A38 is an important route within the South West Peninsula, linking Bodmin to the west and Plymouth and Exeter to the East, but a higher than national average of collisions between the Trerulefoot and Carkeel roundabouts has prompted action to improve safety along this section.

Following National Highways’ A38 safety study, proposals include the installation of average speed cameras at various locations along the route, improved road and junction layouts, including widening and crawling lane alterations, upgraded bus lay-bys, reduced speed limits at Tideford and Landrake, and improved signage, lighting and traffic signalling.

At Tideford, a village designated as an Air Quality Management Area, proposed measures would also aim to improve traffic flows and reduce stop/start vehicle movement.

Local communities can now have their say and feed back on the proposals as part of the current consultation taking place within the Government’s second road investment period.

Schemes selected for construction will be funded as part of the third road investment period beyond 2025.

Campaign group Safe38 has met with National Highways to be briefed on the much anticipated Carkeel to Trerulefoot Safety Package that is bidding for funding for delivery post 2025.

The chairman of the Safe38 group, James Millidge, said: “We had hoped that a road that is fit for purpose, a modern dual carriageway would be one of the options for the public to give their views on with all the benefits it would bring. Sadly that is not the case and instead National Highways have drawn up a list of small scale online safety improvements such as average speed cameras, junction realignments, speed reductions and one small realignment of Hay Lake bends near Landrake.

“Whilst Safe38 welcome these small-scale safety measures which we have been calling for since 2018, they fall far short of what is needed and it is extremely disappointing that it will have taken nearly 10 years by the time they are delivered for what are relatively cheap and moderately small scale improvements.

“They will do nothing to address the community severance issues at Landrake and Tideford, the low bridge at Trerulefoot, the steep inclines, the air quality at Tideford, the frequent flooding at Notter, won’t enable the current A38 to be used as a local access road, and the road will continue to hold back economic growth in SE Cornwall and beyond.

“Cornwall now more than ever needs investment to ensure that it continues to be a place that is attractive for businesses to come to. We need infrastructure that is of a standard that ensures we keep pace with the rest of the UK. We are thankful that some lives will be saved by these measures but extremely disappointed that livelihoods will not be secured for generations to come.”

Safe38 are calling people to engage with the public consultation, and feedback that what we need is a modern dual carriageway bypass built to the highest environmental standards. The residents of SE Cornwall and beyond need to make their voices heard that we need this investment as lives and livelihoods depend on it.

Although no final decision has been taken on what schemes will go ahead, all feedback on the A38 Trerulefoot to Carkeel Safety Package will be analysed to inform the development process and National Highways’ ultimate consultation report for stakeholders and local communities.

People can drop in at a number of public information events in the coming weeks, and speak to members of the project team. The events are being held on: Friday, July 1, at Saltash Guildhall (PL12 6JQ), 2pm to 7pm; Saturday, July 2, at Saltash Guildhall (PL12 6JQ), 9am-2pm; Thursday, July 14, at Tideford Royal British Legion Club (PL12 5HW), 3pm to 8pm; Friday, July 15, at Tideford Royal British Legion Club (PL12 5HW), 9pm to noon.

The second of a seven-step process, consultation will also outline the scheme development processes and a questionnaire and further details are available at nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/pipeline-of-possible-future-schemes/a38-trerulefoot-to-carkeel-safety-package