Last September Independent Cornwall councillor Tim Dwelly criticised the decision by Cornwall Council to lend the money to Thurrock the previous year. He said: “As local government everywhere struggles to deliver services because of lack of Government funding, the last thing Cornwall Council should be doing is lending £20m to another Conservative council on the verge of going bust. We should be investing our money in things like building more homes for local people to rent. For example, the council could have bought up over 50 homes to rent to local people.”