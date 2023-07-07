The song, titled “The Martyrs of St Keverne,” features vocals by Carol Rockey. The Cornish Rebellion was a popular uprising against King Henry VII of England. The rebels, led by Michael An Gof and Thomas Flamank, were protesting the king’s harsh taxes and his cancelling of the special self independence arangement of the Stanaries (given by King Edward) an attempt to impose English law on Cornwall. The rebellion was defeated at the Battle of Blackheath, and An Gof and Flamank were executed. “The Martyrs of St Keverne” tells the story of the rebellion from the perspective of the rebels. The song is a powerful ballad that celebrates the courage and sacrifice of the Cornish people. “We wanted to write a song that would honour the memory of the Cornish rebels,” said lead singer and guitarist, Carol Rockey and Kent Godwin. “They were fighting for their freedom and their way of life, and they deserve to be remembered.”