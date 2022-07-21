Community Speedwatch team operational
A NEW Community Speedwatch team for the Looe area has completed their training and will be out targeting places known for speeding.
Across all of Devon and Cornwall, local volunteers are working in partnership with the Devon and Cornwall Police (DCP) Road Safety Team and the Vision Zero South West Road Safety Partnership. They’ve set an ambitious target to halve the number of fatal and serious collisions on the region’s roads by 2030 – and eventually want to see these reduced to zero.
Speed is one of the main contributing factors to collisions, and so equipment and training is provided by the police to local speedwatch groups, enabling them to detect violations.
Where speeding is noted, the registered keepers of those vehicles are sent warning letters, with targeted intervention considered for repeat offending.
Police Speed Detection Officers now drop into Community Speedwatch (CSW) sessions and will prosecute offenders.
“This means that those who ignore CSW activity thinking they would just get a warning letter, could get a notice of intended prosecution instead,” says Looe PCSO Steve Cocks.
“Our thanks go to CSW scheme coordianator Keith Charman, Roger Talling, Edwina Hannaford and Lynda Mattick for joining and operating the Speed Watch.
“We are seeking more volunteers to join the group so if you are interested, please contact the Looe Neighbourhood Police Team.”
