Chair of the Shop Management Board, Rick Whitford is proud of what the shop has been able to achieve, he said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able achieve our objective of extending the shop premises. We look forward to offering an even better service to our local community. I would like to thank everyone that has been so supportive of the project in particular our customers, our fantastic team of volunteers that have kept the shop running, our dedicated Managers that have put in so much extra effort to get us to this point and my board member colleagues. Please do come and visit us if you have not done so before.”