Hosted by Ross Winmill and Stuart Hutchins, owners of the Beach House Seaton, a cheese and wine evening took place on February 2, raising £851 for Looe RNLI Lifeboat Station.
More than 80 residents of Seaton turned out for a fun evening of wine tasting and a selection of cheeses, along with a raffle spearheaded by Chrissy Broad, Caroline Frith, and David Frith
Ann Watson the Chair of Looe RNLI, recently met up with Chrissy, Caroline and David to receive this donation and thank them on behalf of our lifeboat station and volunteer crew. Both families have had a strong connection with the RNLI over many years.
Although very pleased with the amount raised, Chrissy and Caroline are already planning their next fundraising event.
This will take place on May 17 on Seaton beach when simulated RNLI Lifeguard rescues are planned.
Chrissy said: “We have worked closely with James Millage of the RNLI to organise successful events in the past and look forward to this next fundraiser for the RNLI.
The Beach House, which overlooks Seaton Beach, will be open and where refreshments after the event will be available.”