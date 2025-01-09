THE Cornwall Community Media Network (CCMN) has announced the launch of a Community Radio Day which celebrates their work in connecting local community radio stations across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Taking place on Saturday, February 1, the all-day broadcast will highlight the collaboration of many local radio stations that serve their audiences with a diverse range of voices and content.
CCMN brings together OFCOM-regulated community radio stations CHAOS Radio, CHBN, Source FM, Islands FM, Coast FM as well as NCB Radio, all supported by BBC Radio Cornwall and The CHAOS Group.
By working together, they have shared resources and expertise, improved communication and access to information, whilst also exploring innovative ways to support and uplift their communities.
Nathan Hunkin, director of digital and innovation at The CHAOS Group, said: “It’s always been our mission to help make positive changes to the communities around us, and now more than ever people want to see, hear and share the positive things happening in their community. Sharing our combined knowledge, skills and the platforms, seems like a natural and responsible thing to do.”
By uniting these stations under one network, CCMN aims to enhance the quality and reach of its content. Offering a platform for community stories and issues, the partnership will allow each station to maintain its unique sound while benefiting from the shared resources and support of the broader network.
Mark Sanders, chairman at CHBN, said: “Being part of the network is so useful as it has opened up opportunities for us to attract new volunteers to the station, share programming that may be of interest across a wider area than our own individual communities and it's also been great to share ideas and successes and help support each other to ensure that we all provide the best services we can.”
A key focus of the CCMN is to give access to digital and media skills for Cornish people through a range of opportunities. One of their biggest projects is the Digital Skills Training Bootcamp which has given people an introduction to all aspects of community radio, including presenting, content creation and technical support.
The CCMN is planning to run another bootcamp in Spring 2025, as well as continuing to offer volunteering positions, training sessions, and experience in outside broadcasts year-round. All of this is designed to provide valuable experience, nurture local talent, and empower individuals to build a stronger, and more media-savvy community.
Jade Dunbar, chair of Source FM, said: “As a result of working together with the other community radio stations in Cornwall, we are seeing the basis on which we can work together in more areas than just the original Bootcamp idea.
The CCMN Community Radio Day will be taking place on February 1 from 10am simultaneously across all stations within the network.
For more information on the Cornwall Community Media Network, phone 01872 228844 or email [email protected].
Further details about the upcoming Digital Skills Bootcamp will be released on CHAOS Radio’s social media channels in the coming months.