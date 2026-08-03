DESPITE more than 1,000 people signing a petition calling for a local council to u-turn on its plans to sell a vital community facility, it has been announced that an offer for the site has been accepted.
In March, Bude-Stratton Town Council (BSTC) announced its plans to sell 1 Lords Court in Stratton, a property that hosts Stratton Stores, the town’s Post Office, two flats and two bedsits.
The space was originally purchased in 2023, when the council payed £275,000 for the property in the hope of securing a future for Stratton Stores.
However, three years on, the local community expressed its frustration after the council revealed its sale plans.
As a result, residents have been rallying in an effort to save their vital community shop and Post Office.
Part of this saw more than 1,100 people sign a petition calling for alternative options to be considered by the council.
Due to the unrest from Stratton residents, the council called an extraordinary meeting to consider the situation.
At the meeting, held on July 31, BSTC considered the next steps in relation to an offer received for the purchase of 1 Lords Court.
Following discussion of the confidential item, councillors resolved to accept the offer.
A spokesperson from Bude-Stratton Town Council explained: “The purchaser has indicated that their intention is to retain Stratton Stores and Post Office as part of the offer.”
However, despite this, residents do not feel this is enough to save this important local asset.
One resident said: “This is incredibly disappointing [...] the decision was already made and our time, energy and commitment to this issue was utterly wasted.
“There is no guarantee or legal obligation on the buyer to keep the shop in situ. All we have are words and goodwill. Can we rely on goodwill and promises? No we can’t!”
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