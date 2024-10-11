The winners of the cups are as follows: Pensilva WI Committee Cup for most points in vegetables, including vegetable collection – Mary Yates; The Downing Cup for vegetable collection – Rebecca Raine; The Tessa Cup for pot plants – Jill Pascoe; The F French-Blake Cup for flowers – joint winners, Cherry Woodhouse, Philip Grimes and Frances Tucker; The Albert Moore Cup for Domestic – Cherry Woodhouse; The Nicholls Cup for Handicraft – Sue Anderson; The Les Morcom Cup for best photo – Will Hicks; The Barnard Cup for most points in photography – Tina Tubby; The Photography shield for under 15’s – Will Hicks; The Miss Lennon Cup, children seven and under – Sophie Delbridge; The Pensilva WI Cup for most outstanding exhibit, children seven and under – Sophie Delbridge; The Parfitt Cup for children 8 & over – Henry Delbridge; The Harry Cup for most outstanding exhibit, children eight and over – Will Hicks; The Pensilva WI Committee Cup for overall winner for most points, omitting vegetables – Cherry Woodhouse; The Dr. Tregarthen Cup for most points gained in vegetable section – Mary Yates; The Smerdon Trowel for most outstanding exhibit in pot plants – Trish Thomas; The Bennett Cup, Opener’s choice – Verna Dawe; The Coombes Cup, Judges choice – Sue Anderson; Member’s Photography Shield – Tina Tubby; The Gordon Bennett Trophy, most points in preserves – Alison Grimes; The Mary Gilbert Cup for flower arrangement – Cherry Woodhouse; The Hogan Ede Cup, most outstanding cookery exhibit – Cherry Woodhouse; Pensilva WI Plaque, most outstanding handicraft item – Sue Anderson; The Collins Cup for most entries overall – Cherry Woodhouse.