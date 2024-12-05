‘Tis the season to be jolly’ along with Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir on Friday, December 13 at the United Reformed Church, 1 Russell Street, Tavistock PL19 8BD, at 7.30 p.m. The evening will be filled with festive songs, carols and the spirit of Christmas. It will also be a special occasion for the Choir members as they bid a fond farewell to Rosemary Cole, their Director of Music, who is retiring after 18 years at the helm. From its inception in 2006 with just nine men, Rosemary has brought TVMVC to the exciting choir it is today. “We love to bring the joy of Christmas to our audiences,” said Charles Westlake, Chairman. “It seems fitting that it’s also a time to celebrate all that Rosemary has done for us.” Come with your Christmas hats and be prepared to join in with the carols and the fun. ‘Yule’ be glad you did!