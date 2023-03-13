Following residents’ concerns on the issues of dog fouling Saltash Town Council consulted on areas in the town that were deemed problematic. After running a community ‘Have Your Say’ survey, four areas were reported to be troublesome for repeat offenders not collecting their dog waste .
These areas included Chapel Field, Cinder Paths by local primary schools, Churchtown Reserve and rugby and football pitches.
The town council provided information to the community by publishing free educational material through social media and noticeboards in areas that are cause for concern and worked in partnership with a variety of land owners to secure permissions to install signage, to encourage and remind owners to collect their dog waste.
A competition was launched with three age groups and schools and local children were encouraged to submit designs to be made into signage.
There were some fantastic designs received and choosing three winners proved difficult for the judging panel which consisted of the Mayor Councillor Richard Bickford and Mayoress Sarah Bickford, Deputy Mayor Councillor Julia Peggs, Councillor Pete Samuels Vice Chairman of the Services Committee, Councillor Rachel Bullock Member of the Saltash Team for Youth Working Group and Cornwall Council Senior Environmental Protection Officer, Sarah-Jane Brown.
A spokesperson said: “A huge well done to Amelia Ayley from Bishop Cornish CEVA Primary School, Lily-Mai Richardson from Saltash Community School and Ben Sleep from Brunel Primary School who designs were chosen to be made into signage.”
The winners met with the Deputy Mayor Councillor Julia Peggs at one of the installed sign locations and were awarded their very own sign and congratulated on their artistic qualities.
A spokesperson continued: “Thank you to all the land owners who provided the Town Council with permissions to erect signs within the community of Saltash. These included Cornwall Council, Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Anthony House and Saltash Rugby Football Club. ”
Residents can report dog fouling offences to Cornwall Council via the following link: www.cornwall.gov.uk/environment/animal-welfare-and-enforcement/dog-fouling/ Or download the fantastic free mobile application ‘Pooper Snooper’ which encourages dog owners and wider communities to take responsibility for tackling dog fouling in their local areas.