Open Doors community centre in St Cleer will soon be hosting a variety of summer events.
A spokesperson from Open Doors explained: ‘‘We have closed our Warm Hub. It was well attended, but now the warm weather is upon us the need has declined. So last Wednesday (March 29) was sadly our last.
‘‘We must thank the band of helpers for all there hard work with their producing such excellent light snacks.’’
Open Doors will be rescheduling their coffee mornings. All will be held at the Open Doors building on Mondays from 10.00 to 12.00 and Fridays along with the brick-a brak sale from 10.00 to 12.00.
The Lunch Club will still be held at the Memorial Hall on the fourth Wednesday of every month between 12.30 and 2.00pm.
A spokesperson continued: ‘‘Great food and great company, so come along. We are also planning to have Light Lunches after Easter. These will be initially on the first Wednesday of each month at Open Doors So please support us.
‘‘The Coronation of King Charles 3rd will soon be upon us and we will be taking part, along with St Cleer Church, The Market Inn, Common Moor Community Centre and other organisations, including, hopefully the Snooker Club, who are now up and running, in events over that weekend. Further details of these Commendatory St Cleer events will be published in due course.
‘‘We are a Community asset so please come along and support us and in doing so support the Parish of St Cleer.’’