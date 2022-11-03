Come point to point racing this weekend
For anyone who has not experienced the enjoyment of a day out in the countryside against the backcloth of horse racing over jumps, point-to-point racing offers a terrific family day out at a modest cost.
At a point-to-point meeting all spectators can see the runners and riders in the paddock and experience the thrill of getting close up to the action at the jumps. You can bring your own picnic or buy refreshments and enjoy a drink at the bar at the course. Trade stands add to the atmosphere and you can also enjoy a flutter with the bookmakers. Dogs on a lead are welcome
The new British point-to-point season opens on the first weekend of November with the first of 24 scheduled Devon and Cornwall area fixtures throughout the season. This is the East Cornwall meeting at Great Trethew near Liskeard to be held on Sunday, November 6.
There are two other fixtures in the area before Christmas; Saturday, November 19 at Dunsmore near Tiverton and Sunday, December 11 at the Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge. Dress as you like but remember your wellies for the winter outings.
Race cards include a form guide to help you with your bets.
In addition, a preview including exact location and full details of each meeting, plus expert tips by area pundit Donna Harris, will appear in this newspaper throughout the season.
This promises to be a real thriller, as it is a popular course for young maiden horses to start their careers. Not only will the horses be worth following, the trainers and jockey’s will also be looking to start the season off well. Six races are on the card with an early start time of 11am. The Philip Warren Butchers-sponsored flat race heads up the day, with National Champion jockey James King who will be looking to start his season off well, he is booked to ride Connie May a filly which has the benefit of a mare’s weight allowance.
They could be taken on by Port Nelson who looks an exciting prospect for the Tim Dennis team, and Frozen Account for team Dean Summersby, both on their racecourse debuts.
Then follows two Open Maiden races, the first being the Dawe Hawkin & Dodd & Prydis- sponsored race for four, five, and six year-olds, in which ex National Hunt entry Lady Samson catches the eye, who was previously in training with Peter Bowen. Bang On Target is another ex National Hunt entry and is trained and ridden by Josh Newman who could well start her season off well at this track.
The Kings Head Pub have sponsored the Open Maiden race for Seven year old’s and over, in which Fevertre catches the eye after his second place in a flat race at Buckfastleigh and could be ready to progress for jockey Darren Edwards.
They may come up against Here’s Bingo for trainer Myles Osbourne and jockey Martin McIntyre, who could feature having clocked up a second in a hurdle race at Uttoxeter under rules.
The Ineos Grenadier Mixed Open Race is the feature of the day, and this could be a battle between two promising young lady jockey’s Ella Orrtewell on the prolific winning Monsieur Gibraltar, and Dorrells Pierji, an ex National Hunt entry for Charlotte Summersby to ride.
Monsieur Gibraltar, trained by Will Biddick, won five Points last year and has been a brilliant schoolmaster for many young jockeys over the years. Dorrells Pierji is now with team Summersby, and used to be in training with Dan Skelton, when a recent a winner of two races under rules this summer.
Group Travel sponsor the Novice Riders race in which Charlotte Summersby on Party Tunes could be likely favourite after their second at this course last season. Nikki Steel is another to note having run second at Stafford Cross last season, when ridden by Anna Hylands, who could be the main challenger here.
Finally up is the Toad Hall Cottages-sponsored race in which Call Simon looks to be one to follow out of the Robert Chanin yard, having won a maiden race well at Flete Park last season. Both Dock of The Bay and Catch The Moon could run well on previous form.
The course offer great track side viewing, along with hot and cold food, bar, bookies and a number of trade stands.
Entrance to the course is £15 per person which includes a race card. Children under 16 free, and dogs on leads welcome.
The course is located at Menheniot off A38 between Saltash and Liskeard. PL14 3PZ. There will be no live streaming at this event. For further information check out www.pointtopointracing.co.uk or the Devon & Cornwall website www.pointingdc.co.uk
