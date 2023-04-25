If you are open to ideas for exciting new careers – come and meet the Tindle team.
Tindle Newspapers is offering fabulous commercial job opportunities and to help you decide if it’s the right path for you we are holding an open day at our new offices in Southgate Street, Launceston.
Pop in and meet the team who have first-hand information, advice and guidance for would-be sales professionals, whether you are a job-swapper, new starter or are looking for career progression.
And it’s great fun too as you’ll discover if you come and see us at Tindle House, Southgate Street, PL15 9DP on Thursday, May 4, anytime between 3pm and 7pm – no appointment necessary, just drop by and say hello!
You could be looking for that first job, going for a step up, simply fancy a change of direction or need to relocate – we have plenty of scope for the right people.
A fast-growing multi-media business, Tindle Cornwall has websites, social media and digital channels as well as hyperlocal newspapers serving its local communities.
Come and meet Sabrina Giddy, advertisement manager, who has been with Tindle for 17 years. She started in sales and has progressed to manage the whole portfolio including 10 newspapers, three websites and a whole host of other products and services.
Sabrina said: “In the last year we have relaunched all our websites and we are proud to deliver local news to more than one million people every month across Tindle, building on our historic newspaper brands. I am looking for enthusiastic commercial sales account managers to help local businesses and communities grow and spread their messages across our digital and print platforms.”
Tindle bought Voice Newspapers last year which has six editions to add to the Cornish Times and Cornish & Devon Post series, which means it is now better serving the county with its weekly paid-for newspapers and wider audiences with its growing websites.
Crucial for Sabrina is wanting to help people who were like her to get going. When she started, she says, she had no experience in sales, was given a break and now gets to run the commercial side of a fast-paced and rewarding business.
She added: “Pop in and chat over how you might fit into my small and friendly team. We offer flexible working, great salaries, uncapped commission, induction and on-going training, 25 days’ annual leave plus bank holidays (part-time roles pro rata), lots of support and are looking for people who want a career and not just a job.”
Meet Hannah Moore, sales executive, who has lived in the Launceston area for more than 20 years and been with Tindle for seven years. Hannah is normally the first person customers see or speak to when they ring in or visit the office and she covers a range of commercial and customer-facing roles.
Hannah said: “No two days are the same and the variety is what makes it interesting and enjoyable. Being local myself it’s really important to look after customers and I am of course part of the the very same community, living and working in Launceston.”
Meet Toni Scott, sales executive, from Liskeard, who is a more recent addition to the team having started last year. Toni, who has made a significant job change in joining Tindle, would recommend the role to anyone considering a career-leap and says: “It’s a rewarding and challenging role, building positive relationships with local businesses, helping them with their marketing needs both in print and digitally.”
Meet Simon Dixon-Phillip, publisher, who has been with Tindle for almost five years and in media for 40 years, having started in sales – just like Sabrina, Hannah and Toni. Now he gets to run the whole business, including Tindle Somerset alongside Cornwall.
Simon added: “Although pretty much everything in publishing production and how we get news to market has changed since I started fundamentally it’s the same, looking after customers in local markets is the core of our business and what we do best, be they readers or advertisers.
“We have heritage brands offering ultra local news, features, pictures, sport and more and are expanding all the time. We are a family business with family values at its heart, looking after customer needs and wants, moving with the times of course and we are constantly evolving, keeping career skills fresh and contemporary. It’s fast-paced, varied and important that we continue to deliver the very best news and information for our local communities.”
Sabrina added: “We build trusting, long-term, successful relationships with our customers – just like we’ve been doing since our founder set up our business in the 1950s.
“All roles can offer hybrid opportunities, with some office time in Launceston and some home working, plus time in the field meeting customers. We are happy to be flexible in our approach. Enthusiasm and attitude are far more important to us than previous experience, so we look forward to meeting you soon.”
• If you cannot make the open day call Sabrina on 01579 342174 or 07852 612086, or send your CV to [email protected]