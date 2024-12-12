ANTICIPATION is starting to build ahead of the return of the Apprenticeship Games, which will once again showcase the talent and skills of apprentices from across the region.
Put on by the Cornwall College Group, the competition will take place on Wednesday, February 12, during National Apprenticeship Week, at the picturesque Duchy College at Stoke Climsland.
The 2025 games will welcome teams from leading businesses across a variety of industries with participants engaging in interactive and innovative challenges designed to test their technical expertise, teamwork, communication and leadership skills.
“The Apprenticeship Games are a true celebration of our apprentices and the local businesses that support them,” said Teresa Copping, head of apprenticeships at the college. “They embody the strength of our communities and our commitment to delivering world-class apprenticeship training right here in the South West.
“By showcasing the exceptional skills of our apprentices and fostering connections between learners and employers, this event highlights how apprenticeships empower individuals and drive meaningful economic growth in our region. We are proud to be at the heart of this initiative, shaping the future workforce and transforming lives throughout apprenticeship excellence.”
Previous years’ activities have included creative challenges such as cocktail making and gateau decorating, as well as technical exercises such as E-sports and wall-building contests.
Winners take home the coveted ‘Apprenticeship Team of the Year’ torch trophy, along with gold, silver and bronze awards recognising top-performing teams.
Cathie Kessell, People & Prosperity Manager at Cornwall Council and Cornwall Opportunities, the main sponsors of the event, added: "We are proud to support the 2025 Apprenticeship Games. Apprenticeships are a powerful tool for nurturing talent, building careers and strengthening businesses."Events like this highlight the incredible skills and dedication of apprentices in Cornwall and beyond. We can't wait to see the passion and teamwork on display at this year's Games."