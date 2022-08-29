College is celebrating another year of excellent GCSE results
Bodmin College Year 11 Aaron Carter with his GCSE results
Students at Bodmin College studying GCSEs, BTECs, NCFEs and other Level 2 qualifications arrived to collect their envelopes in anticipation after previous years of disruption due to the pandemic, and they celebrated huge success, reaping the rewards for their dedication, hard work and resilience.
Bodmin College Principal Emmie Seward-Adams commented: “I’m incredibly proud of our students and their achievements this year.
“These excellent GCSE and Vocational grades are most certainly highly deserved and reflect the incredible determination and resilience that everyone has shown this past academic year.
“Students have had to adapt quickly and sustain prolonged periods of hard work against the odds.
“Staff and families have gone above and beyond to ensure that students have been well supported across an exceptionally wide range of subjects on offer.”
Year 11 Student Ambassador Maddie Lock achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7.
She commented: “I’m delighted with my results! Six Grade 9s is just wow!
“I’m so thankful for the amazing support by everyone here at Bodmin College and grateful for the wonderful experience of studying here for seven years. I’m so excited to stay at Bodmin College for Sixth Form.”
Head Boy Tyler Wilton celebrated significant progress achieving above and beyond his predicted grades with six grade 8s, two grade 7s and one grade 5.
“It’s been a turbulent few years dealing with the pandemic, however, with support from staff and friends I’ve got through it and I’m so happy with my results. I’m really looking forward to studying for my A Levels here at Bodmin College,” he said.
Daisy Messenger celebrated also with six grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one grade 7. She said, “I’m feeling so happy and relieved with the results I achieved.
“I also feel so lucky to have had great relationships with staff and wonderful friends which has made my time here at Bodmin College so special. Thank you Bodmin College.”
Other students who achieved outstanding progress included; Emily Trevethan and Elisha Williams who both achieved ten grade 9-7s, including grade 9s in Maths and Further Maths, Chandler Sargent with ten grade 9-6s, including grade 9s in English Literature and English Language, and Naomi Trethewey who celebrated ten grade 9-6s.
Year 10 students also celebrated superb results in their GCSE English Literature exams and the college are very proud of all their achievements.
Mrs Seward-Adams commented: “Nobody should under-estimate the hard work, commitment and determination that both the students and staff have shown this year. I couldn’t be prouder of everyone’s efforts.”
“We look forward to welcoming many of our Year 11 students back again in September as they join our Sixth Form to continue their studies, but whether they’re staying with us or choosing to follow a different path, I wish them all the very best and every success in the future.”
Bodmin College offers a wide range of high quality academic, vocational, creative and sporting courses with small class sizes, personalised support, excellent teaching and a strong sense of community that inspires aspiration and ambition in each and every student.
