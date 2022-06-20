College awarded for apprenticeship ‘excellence’

The Cornwall College Group (TCCG) has been recognised by City & Guilds for its apprenticeship 'excellence' ( Cornwall College Group )

The Cornwall College Group (TCCG) is celebrating after being recognised for the high quality and standard of its apprenticeship provision.

Presented to Cornwall College St Austell by leading awarding organisation City & Guilds, the accolade was one of only 100 end-point assessment (EPA) awards given out to educational providers across the whole of the UK.

“It was a pleasure to present TCCG their Excellence of EPA delivery plaque today,” said Kerry Dunkley, South West Business Development Manager for City & Guilds.

“This plaque has been awarded for the number of distinctions the College has achieved across a variety of Apprenticeship Standards. We are delighted to mark the quality of TCCG’s apprenticeship provision and look forward to hearing about more success stories moving forward,” continued Kerry.

“Congratulations and well done to all of the teams involved at Cornwall College St Austell, it was great to see you!”

Made up of Cornwall College, Duchy College, Bicton College and Falmouth Marine School, TCCG is the largest provider of apprenticeships in Cornwall and Devon. For more than 15 years the Group has supported over 20,000 apprentices, contributing to the professional development of individuals across the region.

“We are extremely grateful to City & Guilds for this wonderful recognition,” commented Kym O’Mara, Head of Campus at Cornwall College St Austell.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all of the College teams who have been involved in making this award a reality,” added Kym.

“We will definitely feature the plaque pride-of-place, to act not only as a showcase of the high standard of our training, but as a reminder of the uncompromising approach we have at TCCG to the quality of the apprenticeships we offer.”