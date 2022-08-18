Collecting your results today?
By Zoë Uglow | Reporter |
[email protected]
Thursday 18th August 2022 10:00 am
Share
(Getty Images/iStockphoto )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
STUDENTS across the country will be collecting their A Level results today.
Among them will be pupils at Launceston College, Callington Community College, Liskeard School & Community College, Saltash College, Budehaven Community School, Torpoint Community College in Cornwall and Shebbear College in Devon.
We want to hear from all our proud parents/guardians about the achievements of our superstar-students!
Email pictures and comments to [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |