Collecting your results today?

By Zoë Uglow   |   Reporter   |
Thursday 18th August 2022 10:00 am
[email protected]
Share
Happy teenage boys sharing exam results in school corridor
(Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

STUDENTS across the country will be collecting their A Level results today.

Among them will be pupils at Launceston College, Callington Community College, Liskeard School & Community College, Saltash College, Budehaven Community School, Torpoint Community College in Cornwall and Shebbear College in Devon.

We want to hear from all our proud parents/guardians about the achievements of our superstar-students!

Email pictures and comments to [email protected]

More About:

CornwallDevon
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0