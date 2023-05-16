In correspondence, a Highways Cornwall manager asked for information leading to the identity of the person who had carried out the work. They said: “Any work carried over the weekend was not carried out by our team at Cornwall Highways, and therefore we assume that works carried out to the highway surface, and any removal of the road closure signs and associated temporary infrastructure was done so by persons unknown, without consent. If information regarding who carried out the works becomes known in the community, I would be grateful if details could be shared.”