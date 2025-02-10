OVER 500 runners braved bitingly cold conditions to take part in the latest round of this season’s Primary Schools Cross Country League, sponsored by the Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate Agents.
Fursdon Farm at Horningtops provided the setting for the fourth instalment of the series, which brings together students from Year 3 to Year 6 from schools across East Cornwall.
This year’s series has proved hugely popular and the 514 runners on show in this latest outing means they remain on course for a record-breaking year of entries.
East Cornwall Harriers, who organise the event, have confirmed that to date 493 youngsters have qualified for medals - of which 304 runners have completed all four races.
“It was another amazing turn-out, especially considering the really cold conditions,” said Revis Crowle. “We’ve had over 500 runners for each of our races this season which, I have to say, is unusual as we normally tend to see numbers drop off a little as the year goes on.
“However, the response of the runners - and the schools - has been brilliant. It shows there is a real interest amongst the children to get out and really enjoy cross country running.”
The Horningtops race, which also served as the qualifier for the County Championships in Newquay on March 25 as well, was the penultimate race in the series.
The final event is set to take place on March 7, although the venue has yet to be finalised.
Organisers are keen to remind spectators attending the final event to car share where possible. Parking has proved a real issue at many of the races this season.