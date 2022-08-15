Coastguard retires after 32 years
A coastguard at Torpoint has retired after 32 years.
Kevin was taken out for a quite drink on Friday to St John pub only to find a reception of crews from Torpoint, Looe and Plymouth Coastguards, and family members.
Kevin who started his career with the Coastguard at Rame Head look out, before moving to its present residence in Torpoint.
Kevin has taken part in various work with the Coastguard including cliff rescues searching for missing persons, boat rescues and many others.
Notable incidents were in 1994 when Saakea, a fishing vessel, ended up on rocks with two persons on board. The crew was rescued and helped across rocks to safety.
Also, in January 2002 the Willy dragged its anchor in Cawsand Bay ending up on rocks at Sandways. This incident lasted a month, the ship had to be vented because of risk of explosion- the crew were removed to safety and Kingsand and Cawsand were evacuated as a precaution. Round the clock watches were taken for the month by Tamar Looe and Plymouth.
Kevin’s career finished when he was working at he Coastguard as station Officer.
