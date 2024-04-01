CREW members from St Austell Coastguard and Fowey RNLI rescued a dog which had fallen approximately 70ft down a cliff near Portmellon on March 29.
As the teams began to assemble they were met by the owners of Bob, a chocolate Labrador, and shown to the location where he had fallen down the cliff to the rocks below.
Bob appeared to be uninjured.
A plan was made to task RNLI crew members from Fowey lifeboat to assist in the retrieval of Bob.
Fortunately the tasking was resolved without incident and Bob was brought back to shore to his owners where he was taken to the vets for a check up.