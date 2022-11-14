Coad’s Green WI get in festive mood with Christmas workshop
Anyone passing the chapel parlour, in Coad’s Green, on the evening of Wednesday, November 9, could be forgiven for thinking that there might be some construction work in progress.
It was, in fact, members of Coad’s Green WI armed with hammers and nails, making wooden Christmas trees in a workshop on Christmas crafts, led by Jeanette Neale. The participants were given a choice of activities, which included other options to paint and decorate festive trays, garlands or animals, under the watchful eye of Jeanette, who gave a great deal of help and technical advice.
It was a very therapeutic and fun-filled evening, as all of those involved painted, hammered, glued and waded through the choice of trimmings that were all provided. Rosemary O’ Brien gave the vote of thanks to Jeanette for a very enjoyable evening and noted how rewarding it was to take the lovely crafts home.
President, Daphne Tucker, led the business part of the evening and thanked those who had helped to provide breakfasts at the Farmers’ Market in October.
Dates for the diaries included a W.I. Craft Day at Marshgate on Tuesday, November 22 , and a trip for Coad’s Green members to the Homeleigh Garden Centre, Stratton, on Thursday, December 8.
The monthly competition winners were Vivienne Daniel in first place, with Jackie Stephens in second and Alison Gribble in third. Christine Walters won flower of the month, with Vivienne Daniel taking second place and Jackie Stephens taking third.
Carol Titcombe won the raffle and birthday posies were presented to Pat Garlick and Daphne Tucker.
The festive theme continues for next month’s meeting on Wednesday, December 14, at 7.30pm in the chapel parlour. Barbara Sleep will lead a floral workshop for members to create either a Christmas wreath or a table decoration.
