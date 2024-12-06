TWO Callington clubs have teamed up to bring First Aid training to as many young people as possible.
The Lions and the Rotary Club originally created a joint First Aid team in order to provide cover for local events.
Now, they’ve provided age-appropriate training to 190 children and young people at Calington Community College and local primary schools.
During the workshops delivered by staff from PCS Medical Services, children have been taught First Aid Awareness including CPR, the use of a defibrillator, and how to deal with an individual who is choking.
Lion Hayley Patton and Rotarian Peter Salisbury were delighted to present certificates to all the students and are pictured here with Year 8s from Callington Community College.