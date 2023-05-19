The Liskeard Mayor Choosing ceremony took place last night (May 18) in the Public Hall.
Cllr Simon Cassidy was elected to be Mayor for 2023 and 2024 along with Christina Whitty who has been elected deputy Mayor for 2023/24.
Launceston Town Crier welcomed the Honoured Burgess of the town, visiting Mayors and members of the Town Council to the ceremony, as well as the Town Clerk and the Mayor's Chaplain.
Mace Bearers, Rose and Ethan, followed the procession carrying the historic maces.
Simon Cassidy's chosen charity for this year is the Cornwall Air Ambulance.