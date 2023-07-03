ABOVE: ANDREW Boorne, David Smith and Stephen Guffick, pictured with the Bishop of Truro, headed to Truro cathedral to be ordained as deacons LEFT: CORNWALL’S newly-ordained priests the Rev Rory Clare (Camborne), The Rev Lisa Coupland (Meneage), The Revd Christopher Harrigan (Redruth), the Rev Jess Lancaster (Moorland and Egloskerry, and Launceston), The Revd Penelope Leach (St Just-in-Roseland and St Mawes), and the Rev Antony Naylor (Three Rivers and Launceston) pictured with the Bishops of Truro and St Germans Philip Mounstephen and Hugh Nelson