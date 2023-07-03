CLERGY for North and East Cornwall were among those to be ordained into new roles during a Petertide ceremony at Truro Cathedral.
The ordinations were led by Bishop of Truro, the Rt Rev Philip Mounstephen, and Bishop of St Germans the Rt Rev Hugh Nelson welcomed participants as they arrived at the cathedral in glorious evening sunshine.
One of the six new deacons present was Stephen Michael Guffick, who will serve as stipendiary assistant curate in the Benefice of Looe and Morval and the Benefice of Duloe and Herodsfoot.
Meanwhile, ordained as priest were the Reverend Tracey (known as Jess) Lancaster and the Reverend Antony Naylor.
Rev Lancaster will serve as self-supporting assistant curate in The Moorland and Egloskerry Benefice and the Benefice of Launceston.
Rev Naylor will take up the role of self-supporting assistant curate in the Benefice of Launceston and the Three Rivers Benefice.