SUNSHINE and clear skies on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon greeted the arrival of a new tree planted in Liskeard to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Cllr Simon Cassidy, recently re-elected as mayor of the town, was joined by Jane Pascoe, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls in addition to town councillors Julian Smith and Richard Dorling for the event, which was held at Thorn Park.
A magnolia tree was chosen for the event, which Cllr Cassidy said he hoped would “brighten up the park when it was in bloom”.