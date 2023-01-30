“I am a member of the Bristol Austin 7 Club and saw the advert in their magazine for Guy’s book and the raffle of the car. I’m not normally one to enter competitions but with the car having such a fascinating story and being something I’ve always wanted but not been able to afford, and it being for such a good cause, I decided to buy a couple of tickets. I am absolutely over the moon to have won! It was so lovely to meet Guy and Eunice at Christmas time, and the car of course! I’m looking forward to driving the car from Saltash back home to Gloucestershire and am busy planning a cross country route for the first of hopefully many more adventures with the car.”