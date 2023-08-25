The percentage of students attaining GCSE grades of 4 or above at Torpoint Community College this year, in both English and mathematics, was 60%.
A grade 4 is identified as a standard pass.
Dr Jeremy Plumb, headteacher, said: “This achievement across the college is a reflection of each and every inspired individual learner, together with the support and encouragement of their families. Congratulations to all students for their individual achievement and praise to all staff who have steered the students through the courses and examinations. The college is looking forward to welcoming a significant number of these students into the hugely successful Sixth Form at the college which again this year also celebrates good results and sees every student move successfully to their next step”.
It was clear from the results, that the class of 2023 was a very special group and whilst students celebrated their achievements, individual subject areas celebrated student successes with above average pass rates in an array of different curriculum areas.
Dr Plumb, added: “All the staff and governors at the college are extremely proud of our students’ achievements and are looking forward to watching them continue to achieve and inspire others in their chosen journey after GCSEs and BTECs. The resilience that the students have demonstrated under such conditions, because of the pandemic, is remarkable. You are all exceptional, inspiring and talented young people, and we couldn’t be prouder of you. Well done”.