CHRISTMAS in Callington is taking on a vibrant feel this year as traders get ready for lights up.
Saturday, December 7, is the main day for seasonal festivities and with two markets, live entertainment and a visit from Santa, there’s lots to enjoy throughout the day.
From 10am, come along to the Christmas Craft Fair, staged by the Town Council in the Town Hall. There’ll be a variety of stalls selling quality items handmade by local artists and craftspeople – a great chance to find unique and meaningful gifts!
From 10am to 2pm, look out for Santa, who has packed up his grotto and will be flying into Callington Town Hall with a sack full of presents for youngsters. Tickets are available from the Council office (open 9am to 2pm).
Meanwhile, Callington Rotary Club and the Lost Surfers Cocktail Cafe have paired up to host the Christmas Market and Light Switch-on event.
This year organisers are going for an upbeat feel with live music from bands including local group Calima.
Traders will set out their stalls in the Pannier Market from 3.30pm to 7.30pm and there’ll be hot food and drinks, and home made mulled wine and cider to warm the spirits.
A Rotary Club spokesperson said: “We are now full steam ahead with our Christmas Market planning. We have lots of lovely stalls lined up selling gifts, baked goods and more. This is a joint effort with our friends at Lost Surfers Cocktail Cafe, so there will be lots of food, drink and entertainment in abundance! We are encouraging everyone to dress up in a Christmassy themed outfit when they come.”
Over the road in St Mary’s Square, entertainment from local groups will set the scene. Gather from 4pm to hear the young people from Vocal Footprint perform, then at 4.30pm, join in with community carols with the Callington Town Band and Churches Together Choir.
As darkness fully falls, Santa’s arrival will be timed just before the official lights switch on at 5pm.
Christmas Lights events in the parish continue the following day at Kelly Bray, where all are welcome to the switch-on, set to take place at 6pm.