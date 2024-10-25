WARM children’s clothes and walking aids are among the donations being requested for a collection to help people in need in Ukraine.
St Austell Lions regularly hold collections for the war-torn country and the next is on Saturday, November 2.
A Lions spokesperson said: “Warm children’s clothing will, with winter approaching, be well received. There are, however, no calls for adult clothing. Walking aids and in-date medications will be welcomed, as will sleeping bags.
“Thank you for your continuing support. We hope to see you there."
The collection will take place between 10am and 11am at the car park of St Mary's Church in St Blazey Gate.