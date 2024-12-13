CHILDREN and their families from Cornwall facing difficult times have enjoyed a visit to Charlestown’s Tunnel of Lights immersive experience.
The festive attraction is operating for one last time before the Shipwreck Treasure Museum closes permanently in the heritage port near St Austell.
For the fourth year running, organisers opened the venue’s doors free of charge to families who are being supported by Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) and child bereavement support charity Penhaligon’s Friends.
Zef, who is receiving care as an inpatient at the Little Harbour children’s hospice at St Austell, visited with his family.
Meanwhile, one of the many families in Cornwall supported by Penhaligon’s Friends said: “You’ve made the start to our Christmas very magical and festive. We’ve made some really lovely family memories this year, so thank you.”
The Tunnel of Lights runs daily until New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, closing on Christmas and Boxing Day.