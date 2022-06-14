Cherilyn Mackrory MP welcomes drive to boost food production and back British farmers

Cherilyn Mackrory, MP for Truro and Falmouth, has backed plans to drive innovation and harness pioneering technology in farming announced today as part of the Government’s Food Strategy, which will back our farmers by helping increase domestic production, spread jobs and grow the economy.

Currently, the UK only produces 15% of tomatoes supplied domestically, but new generation technology, such as sustainable and efficient glasshouses, has opened up new opportunities for British producers which will help to reduce reliance on overseas production.

The plans outlined today – including incentives for industry and investment in research - will support farmers to harness this innovation to boost home-grown fruit and vegetable production, and in turn create new job opportunities across the country.

Cherilyn said: “I am delighted the Prime Minister has announced the Government’s food strategy at a farm in Cornwall today. Cornwall’s agricultural output contributes a significant amount to the £800 million food and drink export of the Southwest. With unique environmental assets and a focus on clean energy in its farming, Cornwall is a pillar of the UK’s food economy.

It’s therefore great to see this strategy back local farmers, boost British industry and safeguard our food security from the impact of future economic shocks. I look forward to working closely with the Government to deliver this strategy across Truro and Falmouth.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice said:

The food industry is bigger than the automotive and aerospace industries combined, offering employment opportunities, apprenticeships and investment in research and development.