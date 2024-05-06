ROUGHLY 54 veterans attended a monthly breakfast meeting in Torpoint.
Hosted at the Carbeile Inn, on Friday, May 3, everyone enjoyed a good breakfast and plenty of banter as usual.
A cheque for £310 was handed over (Pictures: Andy Campfield) (Andy Campfield)
Normally a draw would take place however this time a cheque was presented to representatives from the Army benevolent fund which help personnel in need after serving.
It was an enjoyable event for all. (Pictures: Andy Campfield) (Andy Campfield)
Representatives named Helen and Philip travelled from Exeter to receive the cheque for £310 which was very much appreciated.
It was reported that Philip thanked the group and said every amount helps in supporting ex-Army personnel.