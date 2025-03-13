A CHARITY in Cornwall is working hard to reduce farm waste, rescuing produce so it ends up on hungry peoples’ tables, instead of in a landfill or rotting in the field.
Launched by Penzance-based Regenerative Food and Farming CIC, Gleaning Cornwall is made up of a dedicated team of volunteers, growers and financial donors, who bring apples, squash, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, potatoes, cabbages and many other kinds of healthy fruits and vegetables, completely free of charge, to organisations feeding hungry Cornish families.
Currently delivering to more than 80 locations across the county, 22 of which are faith organisations, 11 are Trussell Trust food banks, 11 are community ladders, four community fridges and 34 other organisations, plus around 30 organisations who receive produce indirectly.
Through these various organisations, it is estimated the produce contributes to feeding over 12,000 people each week!
Katie Smith, the co-ordinator for South East Cornwall, said: “The amount of energy that goes into producing the food, the amount of land that is taken up by it, it is only right that it should be eaten in the way it was intended to.
“It is massive for the charities that we support. We give it away for free, under the proviso that they too give it away for free as well.”
Much of the winter veg such as brassicas are grown here in Cornwall, where the volunteers brave the mud and the weather, filling hundreds of crates each week with food that would otherwise be ploughed back into the ground.
Jeni Duncan, the co-ordinator for Mid Cornwall, added: “I have lived in food poverty and I know how difficult it is to find fresh, nutritious food, so for me it’s very important that we are able to continue to be able to provide fresh produce who, sadly, are suffering food poverty in this country, especially this county.”
Gleaning Cornwall report that the escalating cost of living has seen demand for food support rising over the last few years. In 2022 they assisted over 6,000 people with nutritious produce that they would have otherwise gone without.
Sadly, that need has risen dramatically and it is now estimated that as many as 12,000 people are in need of support each week.
The Gleaning Cornwall network stretches throughout the county, as well as demand coming from over the border into Devon. And the charity says they are grateful for any produce farmers or food processors are able to offer, whether that be from standing veg in the field to grade outs.
The experienced teams cover everything from harvesting to distribution, asking nothing of our farmers and producers, just the location of the field.
Among those supporting is Grampound-based farmer, Reuben Collins, who said: “You don’t want food to get wasted. Essentially, we grow crops to feed people and we’re a business out to make money, but when we can’t make money out of it, we still want the product to go and feed people.”
To find out more about Gleaning Cornwall, visit their website: www.gleaningcornwall.org.uk