NATIONAL charity Sue Ryder is launching a New Year recruitment drive for volunteers aimed an inspiring individuals here in Cornwall to come on board and help make their local shop a vibrant and successful part of their community’s shopping scene in 2025.
With the new year being a time for resolutions and fresh starts, the charity, which has shops in Bude, Falmouth Liskeard, Penzance and Saltash, is hoping that anyone in need of a new experience will consider giving the gift of time and join its team of retail volunteers.
Volunteers can help with everything from sorting and preparing stock, to merchandising and sales. By supporting Sue Ryder in this way, locals can donate their skills and knowledge, gain retail experience, meet new people and support their local community, all the while helping to make a real difference to people relying on the charity’s end of life care and bereavement support.
Sue Ryder Volunteer Manager, Lucy Swann said: “We would absolutely love if any budding volunteers out there would consider making it their New Year’s resolution to come and join us.
“Our team of retail volunteers are an invaluable part of our charity and play a critical part in helping us raise enough money so Sue Ryder can keep caring for people in hospices and providing nationwide bereavement support, ensuring no one has to face dying or grief alone. We rely on the support of our dedicated volunteers, who are a lifeline to our shops, and we simply could not operate without them.”
The charity has almost 400 shops across the UK and the money raised goes towards Sue Ryder’s palliative and bereavement services, which supports people with a life-limiting illness and grief.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, should visit: https://www.sueryder.org/support-us/volunteer/quick-apply to register your interest.