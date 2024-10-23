THE Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health will fund an extra day of specialist cancer staff in Cornwall.
Earlier this month, the charity signed an agreement to fund one day a week for two years for a prostate specialist radiographer at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro. The role is being filled by Liz Richardson, who received her Chestnut Appeal scrubs earlier this week.
Radiologists carry out medical imaging such as MRI or CT scans that are vital in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. This funding will increase screening capacity at the Royal Cornwall, meaning men won’t have to wait as long for diagnosis or for update scans during treatment.
Ms Richardson said: “I am delighted that The Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health has agreed to fund me for a day a week in a new role as a Prostate Specialist Radiographer. This will allow extra protected time to support men undergoing radiotherapy for prostate cancer before, during and after their treatment.
“It is wonderful that this fantastic charity has stepped in to help us provide support to patients and oncologists where services are seeing growing demand.”
The Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health is a charity focusing on supporting prostate, penile and testicular cancer patients and their families in the South West. They are entirely funded by donations and fundraising. Money raised through events such as their summer sea swims allows them to pay for specialist staff such as Liz as well as the latest equipment to make the treatment of cancers easier.
The charity also offers free holidays for cancer patients, providing respite and an opportunity to make memories with loved ones.
Mark Mantle, consultant urologist at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, said: “At the Royal Cornwall Hospital we treat many of our prostate cancer patients with state-of-the-art radiotherapy. To get men through this treatment successfully it is important that they are fully supported before, during and after their radiotherapy.
“The exciting new and innovative role of Clinical Radiographer Specialist in prostate cancer will ensure that men get the very best support during this stressful time and ensure that the patient’s pathway is as smooth and timely as possible.”