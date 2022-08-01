Charity CEO presented with Trelawny Plate
Monday 8th August 2022 7:00 am
LORD Lieutenant of Cornwall Colonel Edward Bolitho presents the Trelawny Plate to CEO of St Petroc’s Steve Ellis ()
CEO of charity St Petroc’s Steve Ellis was presented with the Trelawny Plate during a special event in Pelynt Parish Church.
Every two years the plate is awarded to a Cornish resident who has made an outstanding contribution to the county.
A service in celebration of the work of St Petroc’s to support the homeless was attended by 250 people and led by Rector of Trelawny, the Reverend Richard Allen, with Bishop of Truro Philip Mounstephen offering prayers.
The Trelawny Plate was presented to Mr Ellis by Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall Edward Bolitho.
