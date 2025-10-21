EMPLOYEES, volunteers, supporters and past clients of the charity CASS+ gathered at the stunning Boconnoc Estate, Lostwithiel, to mark their 20th anniversary.
CASS+ gives free, confidential help and emotional support for people going through court and into life beyond.
The charity began its work by starting as a Cornish initiative with the first hub in Bodmin in 2005, spreading into Devon with its services coming to Plymouth in 2006, and then Truro in 2012, Newton Abbot in 2018 and Exeter in 2023.
A spokesperson attributed the success to the tireless work of its hundred of volunteers, stating: “Much of the success is down to the 446 volunteers, recognised with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2017. The team hit another milestone in 2023 when the Ministry of Justice invited them into the family courts. Since then, over 400 people facing court alone and without access to legal aid and legal representation have been supported in family courts through one of the most stressful times of their lives.
“The highlight of the day was when volunteer Kelly spoke movingly about her years separated from her children and in and out of prison – inspiration that it’s never too late to change. Out of respect, the event remained alcohol free.
“Fast forward to 2025 and 31,120 people have received on-the-spot advice, with a further 13,130 gaining one-to-one support for the underlying reasons for being at court.
“Someone driving under the influence is signposted for specialist counselling; a struggling mother is helped with her benefit forms; and a man in debt gets a repayment plan. This remarkable achievement demonstrates that re-offending can be reduced when people get the help they need and are guided towards a positive future.
Steve Parker, chief executive officer added: “This is what happens when people believe in the possibility of change.”
