Residents across Cornwall are being reminded to put out their rubbish, recycling and garden waste at 7am on their designated collection days.
In preparation for the introduction of weekly food waste collections, construction works are being carried out at Cornwall’s rubbish and recycling transfer sites.
While the facilities are upgraded, some sites will be closed, and crews will need to take different routes while making collections. This means that from May collection times may be earlier or later than usual in some areas.
All households are being reminded to put their rubbish, recycling and garden waste out at 7am to make sure they don’t miss their collections.
During the works, there will be temporary changes to the way some recycling is processed. Some recyclable materials collected from Cornwall homes will be transported to other recycling facilities in the South West. These materials will be mixed during transport but will be re-sorted once they arrive at the recycling facility. All recycling collected from households in Cornwall will be recycled. Cornwall Council asks that everyone continues to sort their recycling into their recycling bags and box as usual before they put it out for collection.
Carol Mould, portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “It’s great to see that works have started on our new food waste facilities and we look forward to rolling out the new food waste collection service later this year.
“In the meantime, we are asking all residents to make sure that they put out their rubbish and recycling out by 7am on their collection day, so they don’t miss their collection, and to recycle as much as they can.”
Cornwall Council is introducing weekly food waste collections and fortnightly rubbish and recycling collections to all households across the county. The new collections will be rolled out in five stages, area by area. The roll out will start later this year.
Food waste containers and a wheelie bin or protective sack will be supplied to each household in advance.
Each household will be contacted directly with more information about the new services before they are introduced in their area. In the meantime, recycle as much as you can.