During the works, there will be temporary changes to the way some recycling is processed. Some recyclable materials collected from Cornwall homes will be transported to other recycling facilities in the South West. These materials will be mixed during transport but will be re-sorted once they arrive at the recycling facility. All recycling collected from households in Cornwall will be recycled. Cornwall Council asks that everyone continues to sort their recycling into their recycling bags and box as usual before they put it out for collection.