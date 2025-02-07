BEACH lovers will be able to show their artistic side as well as their caring side at an event in Cornwall on Sunday, February 16.
Members of the Friends of Par Beach group are inviting volunteers to join them at Par Sands as part of Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Love Your Beach initiative.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Last year we had over 60 people helping pick up litter and create beautiful sand art. Can we beat that number this year?
“Meet at the Friends of Par Beach hut, opposite Par Beach cafe. Bring your friends and family and enjoy making a difference! See you there - Sunday, February 16, 11am.”
Litter picking equipment will be provided but people need to take their own gloves.