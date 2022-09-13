Chairman of Cornwall Council pays her respect to The Queen
Cornwall Council
Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, chairman of Cornwall Council, Pauline Giles BEM is among those to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s life and service.
In a statement, she said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. She was truly remarkable, much loved and respected. Throughout her long reign she provided a sense of continuity, stability and leadership during times of enormous social change and will be greatly missed by both the Royal Family and the whole nation.
“Others have paid tribute to her devotion to duty and her life of public service and I would like to join with these tributes. She touched the lives of so many people of all generations and her death marks the end of an era in the life of our country.
“The Queen was much loved by all in Cornwall, many of whom have fond memories of her many visits to the Duchy. I will convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Royal Family on their, and the nation’s great loss.
“I am sure you will all join me in thoughts and prayers for the Royal Family. Cornwall mourns with them.”
To mark this sad event, books of condolences have been placed in Cornwall Council Buildings across Cornwall for those who wish to express feelings of sadness and pay their respect to the our late Queen. Books will be open every day from 9am until 5pm , Monday to Saturday and will close at 5pm on the day following Her Majesty’s funeral.
