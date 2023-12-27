Shortly after Dave Haines volunteered and was followed by Brian Bowdler and David Jackman along with other crew members who have stood down from the station over the years. As Nick, Dave and Brian reached the upper age limit for lifeboat helms they remained volunteers with the station acting as deputy launch authorities (DLA), with Dave Haines later taking over the role of lifeboat operations manager. David Jackman, who volunteered when he was 17, is now one of the senior helms.