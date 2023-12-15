Devon and Cornwall Police were called to something of an unusual incident in Bodmin – after a large reel of armoured wire escaped a trailer and rolled down the high street.
Police were called to an incident on Fore Street in the town centre in the morning of Friday, December 15 after the reel fell off a trailer adjoined to a van and rolled down the road, hitting vehicles parked outside Bodmin Job Centre.
No one was injured in the incident, with the one-way road remaining unblocked during the incident.
The vehicles involved and the escaped reel were later recovered from the scene.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers attended a report of a large reel of wire having come off the back of one vehicle and collided with another.
“There are no injuries and the road isn’t blocked.”