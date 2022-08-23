Caroline’s efforts are appreciated
Lions Club of St Austell President, Barbara Trenerry, presented a Lion’s Club Certificate of Appreciation to Caroline Woodward in recognition of her work in our community.
Caroline has worked very hard, being one of the main co-ordinators in St Austell achieving such great work by reaching out to the local community and far beyond collecting items for Ukraine and our own homeless and elderly.
The achievements have been outstanding; she has been instrumental in sending out appeals for soft toys, gifts, clothes, bedding, medical supplies, toiletries, children’s treats, nappies, water, bags and suitcases with pens, paper and pencils as well as organising Bandera energy bars for the frontline soldiers collecting ingredients and arranging transport from collection points to Ukraine.
Caroline has sent out appeals via social media and local radio using her own home to act as a drop off point. She organised, with a small committee, the collection, packing, labelling, and transportation of all the items from storage to delivery to Ukraine.
