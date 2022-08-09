Carnival week back with a bang
+ 1
(View All)
Looe Carnival 2022 back with a bang
Subscribe newsletter
Looe Carnival was back with a bang this year with a variety of events and entertainment to get involved in.
The much loved Looe Summer Run returned this year to the carnival, known to many as Looe Fun Run. This year, runners took on a new route through the town, as 80 participants tackled six miles in a battle for pole position.
A spokesperson for the event said: “The new route will be a permanent fixture in Carnival Week and the new route through woodland has been very warmly received with great comments coming back to the club on its route, scenery and lovely Marshalls through social media.”
For those looking for a less intense activity, the carnival also offered a number of other attractions. Sand modelling saw 50 youngsters compete to make the best sculpture; castles, octopuses and mermaids were all on show with five entrants receiving a first prize and everyone being awarded a “well done” rosette.
Not all of the events were about fun and games however, Looe Ukulele Band and Polperro Fisherman’s Choir came together at the carnival for a good cause, raising more than £300 for the Looe Lions’ charity fund.
One of the highlights of the week was Friday’s ‘Three Legged Race’. Fifty-nine teams and 118 entrants took to the track in all sorts of outfits to be crowned as three legged-winner.
Peter Kingham from Looe Lions said: “There were some truly wonderful and funny outfits and I hope a good time was had by all. There was at least 59 teams meaning that at least £590 was raised for Looe Exercise Group — formerly Looe Breathers — which I know they will be so grateful and delighted with.”
A carnival however, is not complete without a procession! Bands, groups, floats and dancers made their way through the town from Hannafore, around West Looe, over the bridge and around the streets of East Looe. Plymouth Pipe Band, Liskeard Silver Band, St Pinnock Brass Band and Samba Kernow all helped provide musical accompaniment.
For those who weren’t able to get to the carnival, there is no need to worry, Looe Lions will be holding The Great Looe River Duck Race later this month. On Sunday, August 28, people will be able to come together once again when 5,000 yellow plastic ducks will be thrown from Looe bridge and raced down river.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |